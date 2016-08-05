BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 AES Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports consolidated net cash provided by operating activities of $723 million and proportional free cash flow of $417 million
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95 to $1.05
* Reaffirming 2016 guidance and 2017-2018 expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.