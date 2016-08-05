Aug 5 Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific Games reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $729.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $708.8 million

* Scientific Games Corp qtrly net loss per share of $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2016, now sees cap ex to be within a range of $260-$280 million, a reduction from previously expected range of $290-$310 million