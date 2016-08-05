Aug 5 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Q2 revenue $93.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million

* Pattern Energy reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Pattern Energy reaffirms its targeted annual cash available for distribution for 2016 in a range of $125 million to $145 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $403.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $104.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

