BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Pattern Energy Group Inc
* Q2 revenue $93.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million
* Pattern Energy reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Pattern Energy reaffirms its targeted annual cash available for distribution for 2016 in a range of $125 million to $145 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $403.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $104.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain on track to achieve our cash available for distribution target for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.