BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Hms Holdings Corp
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.9 million
* On course to achieve full-year growth target of 18 percent to 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
