BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Willis Towers Watson Plc
* Willis Towers Watson reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.80
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.66
* Q2 revenue $1.95 billion
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.48 to $2.68
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2016, company expects reported revenue growth of around 7% and constant currency revenue growth of around 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.