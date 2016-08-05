Aug 5 Sprague Resources LP

* Sprague Resources LP reports second quarter 2016 results and extends guidance on distribution growth through 2018

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.48

* Q2 sales $477.5 million versus $661.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $711 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 to range between $105 and $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: