BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Buckeye Partners Lp :
* Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations
* Qtrly total revenue $777.1 million versus $796.8 million
* Q2 revenue view $760.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General partner declared a cash distribution of $1.2125 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
