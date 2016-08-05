BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Centerpoint Energy Inc:
* CenterPoint Energy reports second quarter 2016 net loss of $0.01 per diluted share; $0.17 earnings per diluted share on a guidance basis
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.12 to $1.20
* Company concludes REIT review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
