Aug 5 William Lyon Homes:

* William Lyon Homes reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Qtrly revenue $325.7 million versus $254.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $297.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly dollar value of homes in backlog of $575.5 million, up 22%

* Qtrly home sales revenue of $325.1 million, up 31%

* Qtrly new home deliveries of 663 homes, up 20%

* Qtrly net new home orders of 871, up 3%

* Units in backlog of 1,093 at quarter end, up 13%