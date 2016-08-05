BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 William Lyon Homes:
* William Lyon Homes reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly revenue $325.7 million versus $254.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $297.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly dollar value of homes in backlog of $575.5 million, up 22%
* Qtrly home sales revenue of $325.1 million, up 31%
* Qtrly new home deliveries of 663 homes, up 20%
* Qtrly home sales revenue of $325.1 million, up 31%
* Qtrly net new home orders of 871, up 3%
* Units in backlog of 1,093 at quarter end, up 13% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.