BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Transenterix Inc:
* Transenterix Inc reports operating results for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.70
* Expects its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund operations through Q3 of 2017
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.