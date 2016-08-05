BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Senior Housing Properties Trust
* Senior housing properties trust announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.47
* Qtrly total revenues $261.4 million versus $247.4 million
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $259.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
