Aug 5 Yellow Pages Ltd

* Yellow Pages Limited reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.41

* Digital revenues grew 22.4% year-over-year to reach $142.5 million for three-month period ended June 30, 2016

* Customer count totalled 244,000 customers as at June 30, 2016, as compared to 248,000 customers as at june 30, 2015

* Total digital visits totalled 106.2 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, as compared to 116.4 million during same period last year

* Total principal mandatory redemption payments on senior secured notes are expected to amount to approximately $100 million in 2016.

* Anticipates delivering, for year ending December 31, 2016, year-over-year pro forma digital revenue growth between 9% and 11%

* Print revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $68 million during Q2 of 2016

* Anticipates print revenue decline rates to remain "relatively stable" in 2016.

* On track to returning to revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2018.

* Revenues for quarter ended june 30, 2016 increased 2.8% year-over-year to reach $210.5 million