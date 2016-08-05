BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
* Q2 revenue rose 52.1 percent to $130.3 million
* Shenandoah telecommunications company reports second quarter 2016 revenue of $130.3 million
* Q2 revenue view $94 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.