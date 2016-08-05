Aug 5 Media General Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 23 to 29 percent

* Media General, Inc announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $363 million

* Sees Q3 total net revenues $396 million to $414 million

* Qtrly net local revenues, which include net local advertising revenues and retransmission consent fees, increased 13% to $248 million

* Q3 revenue view $410.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Media General Inc sees Q3 of 2016 cash capital expenditures $10 million to $15 million

* Sees Q3 net broadcast revenues $349 million to $360 million