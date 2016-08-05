Aug 5 E. W. Scripps Co :

* Reports second-quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $228 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.4 million

* Sees Q3 radio revenue down mid-single digits; sees Q3 digital revenue up about 50 percent

* "More than 80 percent of our potential political revenue is still ahead of us over next 13 weeks"

* About half of our total political ad revenue projected in Q4

* Qtrly revenue from television group was $192 million, up $24.4 million or 15 percent

* Q2 started slower than anticipated, with Clinton-Sanders race running out longer than expected, delaying start to general-election spending

* Sees Q3 television revenue up between 35-45 percent

* We see a more normal pace of political spending to set in now that we are through party conventions, traditional start of heavy spending season