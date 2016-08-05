BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 E. W. Scripps Co :
* Reports second-quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $228 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.4 million
* Sees Q3 radio revenue down mid-single digits; sees Q3 digital revenue up about 50 percent
* "More than 80 percent of our potential political revenue is still ahead of us over next 13 weeks"
* About half of our total political ad revenue projected in Q4
* Qtrly revenue from television group was $192 million, up $24.4 million or 15 percent
* Q2 started slower than anticipated, with Clinton-Sanders race running out longer than expected, delaying start to general-election spending
* Sees Q3 television revenue up between 35-45 percent
* We see a more normal pace of political spending to set in now that we are through party conventions, traditional start of heavy spending season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.