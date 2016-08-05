BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 CSI Compressco LP :
* CSI Compressco LP announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.7 million
* Q2 net loss of $4.7 million
* Total capital expenditure forecast for 2016 remains between $20 million and $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
