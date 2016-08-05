BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 DiamondRock Hospitality Co :
* DiamondRock Hospitality Company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adj FFO shr $0.99-$1.04
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co qtrly revpar was $197.52, a 0.8% increase from comparable period of 2015
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects modestly lower travel demand for remainder of 2016, particularly in transient segment
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects flat to 1 percent of revpar growth for full year 2016
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
