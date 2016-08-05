BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Melcor REIT announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.22 per unit
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.81 million for growth of 3% over q2-2015
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.