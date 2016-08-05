BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Rait Financial Trust
* Rait financial trust announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.08
* Qtrly CAD per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 loss per share $0.23 to $0.30
* Total assets under management of $5.5 billion at June 30, 2016 from $5.9 billion at december 31, 201
* Sees 2016 CAD per share is now projected to be in range of $0.48 - $0.55 per common share
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
