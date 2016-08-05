Aug 5 Preformed Line Products Co

* Preformed Line Products announces second quarter and first half 2016 results

* Q2 sales $83.22 million versus $87.87 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Currency translation rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $4.5 million for quarter

* In constant dollars, worldwide sales were flat in Q2 in face of continuing sluggish global economies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: