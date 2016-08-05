BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Preformed Line Products Co
* Preformed Line Products announces second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 sales $83.22 million versus $87.87 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Currency translation rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $4.5 million for quarter
* In constant dollars, worldwide sales were flat in Q2 in face of continuing sluggish global economies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
