BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 United States Cellular Corp
* U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $980 million versus I/B/E/S view $973.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2016 results are unchanged from previous estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
