BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Merck Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance Of New Drug Application (NDA) For Mk
* 1293, an investigational follow-on biologic insulin Glargine
* Merck announces U.S. FDA filing acceptance of new drug application (NDA) for mk-1293, an investigational follow-on biologic insulin Glargine
* Marketing authorization application to European medicines agency currently under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.