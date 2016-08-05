BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Ofs Capital Corp
* OFS Capital Corporation announces second quarter financial results
* Net asset value per share increased to $14.76 at June 30, 2016 from $14.66 per share at June 30, 2015
* Qtrly net investment income of $3.5 million, or $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
