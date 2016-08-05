BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 B. Riley Financial Inc
* b. Riley financial reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $20.3 million versus $45.5 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03per share
* Adjusted ebitda guidance for q3 2016 in range of $15 million to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
