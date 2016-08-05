Aug 5 B. Riley Financial Inc

* b. Riley financial reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $20.3 million versus $45.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03per share

