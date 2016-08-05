BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces launch of new credit facilities
* Intends to enter into a new $50 million revolving credit facility to replace its existing $50 million revolving credit facility
* To use proceeds to repay in full its existing approximately $1,500 million mortgage loan
* Seeking to raise new senior secured credit facilities including a new $350 million revolving credit facility
* New senior secured credit facilities to replace its existing $250 million revolving credit facility
* Is also seeking to enter into a new $1,300 million term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
