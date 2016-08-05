Aug 5 OCI Partners Lp

* OCI Partners Lp reports 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly revenues decreased 30% to $56 million compared to $80 million for same period in 2015

* " moving forward, MTO related demand is expected to continue to grow for remainder of year and in 2017"

* Qtrly net loss $15.4 million versus net loss of $13.5 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: