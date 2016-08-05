BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 OCI Partners Lp
* OCI Partners Lp reports 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly revenues decreased 30% to $56 million compared to $80 million for same period in 2015
* " moving forward, MTO related demand is expected to continue to grow for remainder of year and in 2017"
* Qtrly net loss $15.4 million versus net loss of $13.5 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
