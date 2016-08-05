BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 China XD Plastics Co Ltd
* Specialty chemical company China XD Plastics announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 4.4 percent to $277 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* Reiterates fiscal 2016 guidance of revenue between $1.0 - $1.1 billion and net income between $100 - $110 million
* Qtrly total volume shipped was 89,403 metric tons, up 5.4% yoy and 16.5% sequentially
* Q2 total volume shipped was 89,403 metric tons, up 5.4% yoy and 16.5% sequentially
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
