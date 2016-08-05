Aug 5 J Alexander's Holdings

* J. Alexander's Holdings Inc reports results for second quarter and first six months of 2016

* Q2 sales rose 1.6 percent to $53.92 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees FY basic EPS $0.47-$0.53

* "we also expect recent favorable beef costs to continue during last half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: