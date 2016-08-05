Aug 5 Clayton Williams Energy Inc

* Clayton Williams Energy revised second quarter and six months 2016 gaap net loss

* Qtrly total revenues $42.2 million versus $73.2 million

* Adjusted net loss for three months ended june 30, 2016 were revised to $3.09 per basic and diluted share

* Gaap net loss for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $6.65 per basic and diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.37, revenue view $35.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S