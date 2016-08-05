BRIEF-Landmark Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.53
* Landmark Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $6.5 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $50,000, or 0.8%, from Q4 of 2015
Aug 5 Hardwoods Distribution Inc
* Hardwoods announces renewal of Canadian credit facility
* Renewal of facility includes extending term of revolving credit facility for 5 years
* Renewal of Canadian revolving credit facility available to unit
* Facility renewal includes committed credit line of up to $20 million
* Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Atyr Pharma Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing
* Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board of directors