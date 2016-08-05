MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
Aug 5 Fiera Capital Corp :
* Fiera Capital reports strong second quarter 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share
* AUM amounted to $109.1 billion as at June 30, 2016, representing an increase of $18.8 billion compared to $90.3 billion as at June 30, 2015
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.11
* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to C$75 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view C$74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
