Aug 5 Energy Fuels :

* Announces Q2 2016 results

* Energy Fuels Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20

* In 2017, expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all of its commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium

* Q2 revenue $7.0 million

* Evaluating its ongoing fixed cost structure as well as decisions related to project retention, advancement and development