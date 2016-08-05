MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 5 Energy Fuels :
* Announces Q2 2016 results
* Energy Fuels Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20
* In 2017, expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all of its commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium
* Q2 revenue $7.0 million
* Evaluating its ongoing fixed cost structure as well as decisions related to project retention, advancement and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock