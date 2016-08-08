BRIEF-MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
Aug 8 Sunshine Heart Inc:
* Sunshine Heart announces strategic acquisition of Aquadex product line from Baxter and a new credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank
* Under terms of agreement, Baxter received $4.0 million in cash and 1.0 million shares of Sunshine Heart common stock
* Entered into a new $5.0 million facility to finance future working capital needs
* Company repaid all amounts outstanding under its existing debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank
* "Expect product line to be accretive in first year"
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million