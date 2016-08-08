BRIEF-FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
Aug 8 China Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* China Life announces resignation of chief financial officer
* "actively seeking approval of appointment of new chief financial officer"
* Yang Zheng ceased to act as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan