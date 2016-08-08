Aug 8 Range Resources Corp
* Range Resources Corporation to add new independent
director to board
* Sailingstone confirms its intention to support proposed
merger with Memorial Resource Development Corp
* With this appointment Range's board will be expanded from
9 to 11 directors
* Sailingstone agreed to vote all of its shares in support
of company's proposed transaction with Memorial Resource
Development Corp
* In addition, Sailingstone also agreed to vote for Range's
slate of director nominees, which shall include newly appointed
director
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: