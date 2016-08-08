BRIEF-FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
Aug 8 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Magellan appoints new Chief Executive Officer
* Says Lafargue appointed CEO and president
* Wilson tendered his resignation as president and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan