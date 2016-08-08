BRIEF-FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
Aug 8 Richmont Mines Inc
* Q2 revenue c$40.6 million
* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results; on track to meet or exceed guidance estimates
* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company-wide production was 23,320 ounces for quarter, an 11% decrease over Q2 2015
* For FY 2016 co expects to meet, or exceed, high end of production guidance and low end of cash cost and AISC guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan