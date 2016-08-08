Aug 8 Richmont Mines Inc

* Q2 revenue c$40.6 million

* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results; on track to meet or exceed guidance estimates

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company-wide production was 23,320 ounces for quarter, an 11% decrease over Q2 2015

* For FY 2016 co expects to meet, or exceed, high end of production guidance and low end of cash cost and AISC guidance