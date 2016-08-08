Raymond James to roll out robo-adviser in 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.
Aug 8 Azure Midstream Partners LP
* Azure Midstream Partners, LP reports sale of processing plant and second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sale of 100 mmcf/d Panola I processing plant and Murvaul Pipeline to align Midstream Partners
* Deal for $44.9 million in cash proceeds
* Partnership continues to own and operate 210 mmcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in east texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.
BRASILIA, Jan 30 President Michel Temer will propose legislation to lift restrictions on foreign ownership of airlines and agricultural land in Brazil as he strives to pull the economy out of a two-year recession, government sources said on Monday.
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation