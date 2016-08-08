Aug 8 Azure Midstream Partners LP

* Azure Midstream Partners, LP reports sale of processing plant and second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sale of 100 mmcf/d Panola I processing plant and Murvaul Pipeline to align Midstream Partners

* Deal for $44.9 million in cash proceeds

* Partnership continues to own and operate 210 mmcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in east texas