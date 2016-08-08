BRIEF-FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
Aug 8 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme announces second quarter 2016 financial results and progress against corporate objectives
* Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Believes cash, cash equivalents as of June 30, 2016 will be sufficient to fund company's planned operations into at least Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan