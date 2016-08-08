BRIEF-FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE
Aug 8 Sapiens International Corp
* Medical Protection Society (MPS) and Sapiens expand strategic relationship with a multi-million dollar agreement
* Scope includes Sapiens IDIT policy billing, can be expanded to include Sapiens portal and Sapiens intelligence modules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan