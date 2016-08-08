BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Dean Foods Co :
* Dean foods announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1.85 billion versus $2.01 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total volume across all products was 632 million gallons for q2 2016, a 3.2% decline compared to total volume of 653 million gallons in q2 2015
* Q2 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For q3, as compared to prior year period, company expects total volumes to decline in low single digits, but improving versus recent trend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT