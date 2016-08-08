BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Sanchez Energy Corp :
* Sanchez Energy announces second quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Plans to increase its 2016 upstream capital spending by up to $50 million, to a range of between $250 million to $300 million
* Sanchez Energy Corp qtrly average production of approximately 55,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* At updated level of upstream capital spending, anticipate that company will be able to maintain "relatively flat production in 2016"
* Company expects capital expenditures totaling approximately $45 million during remainder of 2016 and early 2017
* Total production of 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent during q2 2016, up approximately 4% over q2 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $111 million versus $141.1 million
* Q2 revenue view $126.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT