Aug 8 Kosmos Energy Ltd

* Kosmos Energy announces second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $46 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forecast for full-year 2016 capital expenditures remains approximately $650 million

* Gradual ramp up in oil production towards FPSO capacity of 80,000 bopd is anticipated around end of 2016

* Capital expenditures are expected to ramp down in second half of year as company paused drilling program in late May