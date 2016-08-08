BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Kosmos Energy Ltd
* Kosmos Energy announces second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.28
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $46 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forecast for full-year 2016 capital expenditures remains approximately $650 million
* Gradual ramp up in oil production towards FPSO capacity of 80,000 bopd is anticipated around end of 2016
* Capital expenditures are expected to ramp down in second half of year as company paused drilling program in late May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT