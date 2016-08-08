Aug 8 Sm Energy Co

* SM Energy announces offering of $100 million of senior convertible notes due 2021

* SM Energy Co says notes will mature on July 1, 2021

* Notes expected to pay interest semi-annually, will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock or a combination of cash and shares

* In connection with pricing, expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of underwriters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: