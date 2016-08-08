BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Sm Energy Co
* SM Energy announces offering of $100 million of senior convertible notes due 2021
* SM Energy Co says notes will mature on July 1, 2021
* Notes expected to pay interest semi-annually, will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock or a combination of cash and shares
* In connection with pricing, expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of underwriters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT