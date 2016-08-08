BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Investment Technology Group Inc :
* Itg releases July 2016 U.S. Trading volumes
* July 2016 U.S. Trading volume was 2.2 billion shares versus 3.1 billion shares in June 2016
* Average daily trading commissions in july in Itg's Canadian, European, Asia Pacific businesses down about 2% in u.s. Dollar terms on combined basis
* July 2016 u.s. Average daily volume (adv) was 112 million shares versus 141 million shares in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT