Aug 8 Investment Technology Group Inc :

* Itg releases July 2016 U.S. Trading volumes

* July 2016 U.S. Trading volume was 2.2 billion shares versus 3.1 billion shares in June 2016

* Average daily trading commissions in july in Itg's Canadian, European, Asia Pacific businesses down about 2% in u.s. Dollar terms on combined basis

* July 2016 u.s. Average daily volume (adv) was 112 million shares versus 141 million shares in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: