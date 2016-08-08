Aug 8 Rmr Group Inc :

* The Rmr Group acquires Tremont Realty Capital

* Rmr's majority owned subsidiary, Rmr Group Llc, acquired assets of Tremont for an upfront purchase price of $2.2 million

* Centercap Group, Llc served as advisor to Tremont in this transaction

* Tremont also has right to receive "earn out" over next 2 years based on portion of payments RMR gets from Tremont's historical business