BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
Aug 8 Rmr Group Inc :
* The Rmr Group acquires Tremont Realty Capital
* The rmr group acquires tremont realty capital
* Purchase price of $2.2 million
* Purchase price excluding transaction costs
* Rmr's majority owned subsidiary, Rmr Group Llc, acquired assets of Tremont for an upfront purchase price of $2.2 million
* Centercap Group, Llc served as advisor to Tremont in this transaction
* Tremont also has right to receive "earn out" over next 2 years based on portion of payments RMR gets from Tremont's historical business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing