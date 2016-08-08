BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Travelcenters Of America Llc
* Travelcenters Of America Llc announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1.45 billion versus $1.58 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "intends to continue to selectively acquire and develop additional locations and to otherwise expand its business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT