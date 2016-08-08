BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Allergan Plc
* Allergan reports strong second quarter 2016 continuing operations performance with net revenues of $3.7 billion
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35
* Q2 loss per share $1.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GAAP total reported net revenues $14.65 billion - $14.90 billion
* Total net revenues in quarter were impacted by "loss of exclusivity on Namenda IR"
* Company updates full-year 2016 continuing operations guidance
* Sees full-year total branded net revenue $14.75 billion- $15 billion
* Sees 2016 GAAP loss per share of $1.95 - $2.15; sees 2016 non GAAP earnings per share of $13.75 - $14.20
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $14.19, revenue view $16.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT