BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Aureus Mining Inc :
* Aureus Mining Inc. - Q2 2016 results and operational update
* Qtrly revenues of us$14.7 million from gold sales of 11,731 ounces
* Qtrly gold production from new liberty of 8,274 ounces for quarter prior to suspension of gold processing operations
* Four month default waiver and standstill agreement received from company's lending banks
* Quarter-End cash of us$4.2 million and inventory of us$19.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT