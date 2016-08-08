BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 LMI Aerospace Inc :
* LMI Aerospace announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $84 million versus I/B/E/S view $94 million
* Q2 loss per share $2.28
* Q2 loss per share $0.13 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $370 million to $400 million
* Sees FY 2016 operating profit excluding impact of impairment $18.0 - $21.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 net sales $345.0 - $355.0 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $369.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterating targets of 9 percent revenue cagr from 2015 to 2018 and ebitda margin improvement by 300-plus basis points over same period
* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow $10.0 - $15.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $396.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT